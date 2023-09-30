Michigan’s Blake Corum talks Jim Harbaugh’s return to sidelines, ‘electric’ atmosphere at Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines have looked good through their first four games of the season and are hitting the road to take on Nebraska in their second Big Ten Conference matchup of the season.

Led by running back Blake Corum, the Wolverines are entering the game ranked No. 2 in the country. The team looks like a national championship contender and has coach Jim Harbaugh back manning the sidelines.

Corum told Fox News Digital it was good to see Harbaugh back last week during the team’s 31-7 win over Rutgers.

“It didn’t feel like he left,” the running back said. “He was there all week. But having him back going down the tunnel and having him back on the sidelines — just his enthusiasm, love for the game, in the locker room, his pregame speech — it was great having coach Harbaugh back. We love our coach. We played hard for him. Having him back on the sideline was definitely great.”

Corum is off to a hot start. He has 351 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through the first four games. The Heisman Trophy contender, recently honored as a member of the Allstate Good Works Team for his efforts in the community, knows the Wolverines have to take it one game at a time.

“I think it’s going the way we expected it to go,” he said of Michigan’s start. “Obviously, each and every week we’re going to strive to get better on offense and defense, special teams, you name it. We’re going to find mistakes that we need to fix each and every week. But we’re winning, and we’re playing winning football. We’re not making too many mistakes. Obviously, we had to clean some things up. But we’re right where we want to be.

“We’re 3-0, and then we started Big Ten play. And we started 1-0. It’s about being 1-0 each and every week. We go to Nebraska at the end of this weekend, which is a great environment to play in with a tough team — No. 1 rush defense. It’s going to be a good game. The objective to go 1-0 this week. But, overall, we’ve been playing good ball.”

Corum respects the energy Nebraska fans bring.

He said Memorial Stadium is one of the best atmospheres in college football — aside from, of course, the Big House in Ann Arbor.

“It’s electric, man,” he told Fox News Digital. “In Nebraska, all they have is Nebraska athletics. As you saw, they put like 92,000 (fans) for volleyball. Great fans, nice fans. But they’re loud, they’re electric. They love their football. I was there two years ago, and it was loud.

“It was a close game. They were electric. Nebraska, besides playing in the Big House, that’s one of my favorites to play in. I’m super excited for this weekend.”

Michigan made it to the College Football Playoff last year before losing to TCU. Fans can’t help but wonder whether the Wolverines will contend again for a national title.

“I definitely have that same feeling and, with that, what I preach to my teammates is just be how you feel. We know what our goals are. We obviously want to go all the way and win it. But we have to take it day to day, week to week and game to game,” he said.

“Those are our goals, and those will remain the goals until they’re accomplished. First, Nebraska, then Minnesota, then we come back home. So, day to day, week to week, figure out how we can continue getting better and never get complacent and one win at a time.”

Michigan and Nebraska square off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.