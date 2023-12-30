Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh gives hypothetical recruit rating ahead of Rose Bowl: ‘Jesus would have been a 5-star’

Jim Harabaugh is widely viewed as one of the best coaches in college football.

He has also become known for his somewhat eccentric personality. The Michigan football coach has made plenty of interesting sports analogies during his nine seasons in Ann Arbor.

Harabaugh held a media session with reporters on Saturday, just a couple of days ahead of the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson in this year’s game, which will serve as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

During the press conference, Harabaugh decided to share the hypothetical star rating Jesus would have had if he was a high school football player. “Jesus would have been a five-star,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s referencing a hypothetical situation about Jesus being a highly sought after high school football recruit was centered around a much larger conversation.

Harabaugh suggested that Jesus would likely use sports analogies on a routine basis if he was on earth during the current era. The ninth-year Michigan coach shared his belief that Jesus would be an outstanding coach.

“I have a feeling that if Jesus were to come back now in this era, I suppose that many of the biblical analogies he’d use would be about sports as well as agriculture. Solomon would’ve been a great coach. Jesus would have been a five-star. He would’ve been a HOF (Hall of Fame) coach,” Harabaugh told reporters.

Harbaugh also spoke to ESPN on Saturday and expressed his pride in the coaches who stepped up during his six-game absence in the regular season. The Wolverines coach then drew comparisons between himself and the biblical figure Moses.

“I couldn’t be more prouder of our coaches and our players. Like Moses, I am going to die leaning on my staff,” Harbaugh said. “And nobody could have a better staff to lean on.”

The Rose Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day.

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies later on New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl to determine which team will advance to the national championship game in Houston.

