Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to meet with Chargers for head coaching vacancy: reports

Michigan head coach Jim Harabugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Fresh off of winning the College Football National Championship in a season that saw the Wolverines go undefeated while the veteran coach served out two separate suspensions, Harbaugh will reportedly meet with the Chargers, a source told The Associated Press.

According to reports, the meeting is set to happen on Monday.

Brandon Staley, along with general manager Tom Telesco, were fired by the Chargers last month after their disastrous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement released by the team. “Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today.”

Staley was in his third season with the Chargers. He left the organizations with a 24-24 record in the regular season, and 0-1 in the playoffs.

But this is not the first time Harbaugh has received interest from the NFL after his four-year run coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.

During his time there, he coached the Niners to two division titles, three NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance. Last season, Harbaugh had picked up special interest from the Carolina Panthers, who are again in the search for a new head coach.

Harbaugh reaffirmed his decision to remain with the Wolverines at the time. But fast-forward to this season, and the circumstances are vastly different.

The 60-year-old coach led Michigan to a national title for the first time since 1997 with a 34-13 win over Washington last week. He is also closing the book on a season where the program faced heavy scrutiny over allegations of sign-stealing and in-person scouting, leading to a three-game suspension at the end of the regular season.

The Raiders are also reportedly interested in Harbaugh, but his future in the NFL is not certain.

Harbaugh is also considering staying at Michigan. He has an 89-25 record across nine seasons with the Wolverines, a source told the AP.

