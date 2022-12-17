Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football after arrest

Mickey Joseph is no longer a member of the Nebraska football program.

Two weeks after his arrest on alleged strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, Joseph is no longer an employee of the university.

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” a spokesman for the athletic department told Omaha.com on Friday.

MICKEY JOSEPH, NEBRASKA’S INTERIM COACH BEFORE MATT RHULE HIRE, ARRESTED IN DOMESTIC CASE

Joseph, who was named interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired after just three games, is accused of pushing his wife and putting his hands around her neck.

“He pushed me on the couch and strangled me,” the woman said, according to the police affidavit, adding that she had been unable to breathe until she pushed him off.

Joseph also allegedly grabbed the women’s hair and pulled her backward as she attempted to enter the kitchen during an argument.

Joseph denied assaulting the woman and was placed on administrative leave shortly after being arrested.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph’s arrest came two days after Matt Rhule was hired by the university to be the next head coach, after being fired by the Carolina Panthers in October.

Joseph was placed in charge of the program following Nebraska’s loss to Georgia Southern in Week 3 of the college football season.

Joseph, who played quarterback at Nebraska and coached the wide receivers under Frost, went 3-6 as interim head coach.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.