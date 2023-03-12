Migrant boats crash off San Diego, California, coast; 8 confirmed drownings so far: police

The San Diego Police Department told Fox News Digital that eight people are confirmed dead so far after two boats carrying a “group of immigrants” crashed off Black’s Beach.

The police spokesman said San Diego Lifeguards is handling the incident as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

A tweet from a KNSD reporter, initially listing the death toll at 6, says Coast Guard, the San Diego Fire Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also responded.

According to tourism website GoSanDiego.com, Black’s Beach is one of the largest nude beaches in the United States.

It’s considered one of the most secluded beaches in San Diego, located below and just to the north of the Torrey Pines Gliderport. Beyond coming to play in the sun, sand, and surf in the nude on the state-run north end of the beach, tourists flock there to “surf the most dangerous swells in San Diego on the city-run south end of the beach,” the website says.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.