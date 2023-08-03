Migrant in Chicago police station allegedly stabs fellow asylum seeker during argument

A migrant man receiving housing services at a Chicago police station stabbed another fellow migrant amid an argument between the pair this week, authorities said.

The violent outburst occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday at the Chicago Police Department’s Grand Crossing District Station, FOX Chicago reported.

Jorge Goyo, 23, and the 48-year-old unnamed victim were using the bathroom inside the station when they began arguing, authorities said. Goyo put his hands on the man’s neck and said “he had killed people in the past,” prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Goyo then allegedly used a 3-inch knife to stab the man in the thigh after chasing him to the front of the police station. Officers saw him holding a bloody knife and arrested him, authorities said. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but has since improved. Goyo’s public defender told the court he had been living at the station, which has been housing migrants, and was seeking refugee status after leaving his home country of Venezuela.

A judge ordered he beheld on a $1,000 bond and be monitored electronically. The judge also approved an order to him alternative housing.

Chicago and other cities have struggled to house and provide services amid an influx of migrants bussed from Texas, an initiative by Gov. Greg Abbott to push back on federal immigration policies.