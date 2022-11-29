Miguel Cabrera expects 2023 to be final MLB season: ‘I think it’s time to say goodbye to baseball’

The 21st MLB season for Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will likely be his last.

Cabrera, who will turn 40 at the start of the 2023 season, will hang up his cleats following the season to end his Hall of Fame career.

“I think it’s going to be my last year. It feels a little weird to say that,” Cabrera told MLB.com on Monday ahead of this week’s charity gala in Miami to raise money for his foundation. “I thought, I’m not going to say ‘never’, but I think it’s time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Cabrera says his goal is to remain healthy as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $248 million contract extension.

“One of my goals is to play a full season with no injuries, try to help the Tigers to win more games,” he said. “Because I feel if we can stay healthy, we can improve more in the field. If you don’t stay healthy, there’s no chance we can win. We had a lot of injuries this year and it hurt us a lot. We’ll see if we can stay healthy all year.”

The two-time MVP had a 2022 season filled with accomplishments, recording his 3,000th hit in April and becoming just the seventh player to have 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in a career.

Cabrera says that he is open to any role for the upcoming season after Scott Harris – the Tigers’ president of baseball operations – said that Cabrera will likely not be playing an everyday role next season.

“It depends how I’m feeling,” he said. “We’re always open to talk and see. I always do whatever they want, whatever the manager wants me to do. I don’t worry about if I’m going to play every day or not. So if they give me a chance, I’ll play. If not, I’m going to support the team. Gotta be a good teammate.”

Cabrera is 27th on the all-time home run list with 507 and will have the opportunity to jump into the top 20 next season.