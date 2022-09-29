Mike Evans to return for Bucs vs Chiefs after one game suspension: ‘I’ve got to be better for my team’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans struggled to watch his team’s tough loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but said he’s looking forward to coming back and possibly reuniting with other Bucs stars that have been sidelined with injuries.

Evans will make his return on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after serving a one-game suspension for his role in a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2.

“I’ve got to be smart for my team. This is my second time being suspended for an incident like this, I can’t let it happen again,” Evans told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve got to be better for my team. I felt like I could’ve helped us win last week.”

Tampa Bay’s red zone struggles were on full display in the Bucs’ 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. They lost two fumbles, were 2 for 11 on third-down conversions and rushed for only 34 yards on 14 attempts.

“It was hard to watch that but I just tried to be as positive as possible. I got to spend time with my family, I got to rest and heal all the way up. I’m feeling fresh, that’s a positive.”

In addition to Evan’s absence, the Buccaneers have also been without Julio Jones, due to a knee injury, and Chris Godwin, who has a hamstring injury. Both receivers have been out since Week 1 but were elevated to limited participation in Wednesday’s practice.

“We definitely want to be as healthy as possible because we have a really talented roster. When we’re healthy, we’re tough to beat,” Evans said Thursday, adding that being healthy is just one thing hampering the Bucs’ production.

“I think it’s just a combination of not being healthy and execution. We’ve got to execute better no matter who’s in there but you have to get healthy so you can have our top guys in there.”

Despite being off to a solid 2-1 start, the Bucs’ scoring woes have been front and center. But, Evans said, internally they’re aware of the problems and aren’t worried about correcting them.

“We’re not panicking at all. I mean, we don’t know what people are saying, but we know three touchdowns in three games is not good enough. We can do that in half, one quarter, but it’s early in the season… We’re in a good spot. We know we just got to get healthy and we got to do better.”

