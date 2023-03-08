Mike Greenberg says he may cut his pinky toe off if Aaron Rodgers joins Jets

A lifelong New York Jets fan, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is willing to go to extremes so that Aaron Rodgers joins his beloved Gang Green.

During his “Greeny” radio show on Tuesday, Greenberg discussed the possibility of Rodgers joining the Jets after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints. The Jets and Rodgers are reportedly meeting in California after the team flew out to see him following the Green Bay Packers’ permission to do so.

While Jets fans galore are refreshing social media to see if Rodgers is heading to the East Coast, Greenberg wants the veteran quarterback to know he’s serious about his fandom.

He said during his show that he would either go on a darkness retreat, which Rodgers did recently to get some clarity on his NFL future, or even lose a pinky toe on one of his feet should Rodgers join the Jets.

“If they cut off your pinky toe, and you didn’t know it, how long would it take you to figure it out?” Greenberg questioned.

Some Jets fans aren’t as exaggerative as Greenberg, but their fandom runs deep through the tri-state area. And since 2010, the team hasn’t made the playoffs with the quarterback position being a clear reason why that’s the case.

Despite Rodgers being 39 years old, the Jets are certain this is a plug-and-play situation where a veteran quarterback can come into the organization and get the job done.

With Carr off the board, the Jets have turned all their sights to Rodgers.

Will the four-time MVP hear what he needs to join the Jets? New York would have to trade with the Packers first, but Rodgers appears to hold the keys to his future despite being under contract with Green Bay still.

But they feel they have the right surrounding pieces for Rodgers to flourish immediately. Garrett Wilson shined in his first season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year to cement his place as the team’s top passing option. The Jets’ run game also features promising young talent in Breece Hall, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Michael Carter.

Hall even said he was “just manifesting” Rodgers joining the team, poking fun at the quarterback’s hobbies outside of the game. Sauce Gardner, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year, also tweeted at Rodgers saying, “I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead.”

New York was 6-4 after their first 10 games, but lack of consistency at quarterback can be attributed to their second-half struggles, leading to a 7-10 record and another year without playoff football.

Jets fans don’t want to see that happening again, and Greenberg is letting Rodgers know he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure it doesn’t.