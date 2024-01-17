Mike Tomlin ends speculation, informs Steelers players he plans on coaching in Pittsburgh in 2024: report

Super Bowl winning coach Mike Tomlin will be back on the Pittsburgh Steelers sidelines for an 18th season, according to a report from NFL Media.

Tomlin shared his intentions to return to coaching the Steelers for the 2024 season during a team meeting on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Tomlin’s decision comes just one day after Pittsburgh’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

Tomlin’s teams have never finished a season with a record below the .500 mark during the coach’s 17 seasons at the helm. In just his second season as an NFL head coach, Tomlin helped lead the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the Steelers’ success has been limited in recent years. The Steelers’ last postseason win happened in 2016, and the team has missed the playoffs in three of the past six seasons.

The lack of significant wins has sparked some conversations about whether the franchise would look to go in a different coaching direction.

STEELERS’ GEORGE PICKENS BLASTS REFS, CALLS NFL ‘POLITICAL’ AFTER PLAYOFF LOSS

Tomlin walked out of Monday’s post-game press conference in the middle of a reporter’s question about his coaching future.

The Steelers’ offense has been widely scrutinized in recent years, especially during the 2023 season. The offense’s production issues prompted Tomlin to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canda during the season.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was promoted to offensive coordinator, but quarterback coach Mike Sullivan handled the majority of the play-calling duties during games. Pittsburgh ranked near the bottom of the NFL in both points per game and yards per game for the majority of the season.

The 2024 season will mark the final year of Tomlin’s contract with the Steelers.

Steelers star pass rusher TJ Watt expressed his support for Tomlin on Tuesday.

“I want to play for Mike T,” Steelers three-time All-Pro T.J. Watt said, per The Athletic. “That was huge in my contract talks. I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T. You can see in the way I talk about him, how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, as a leader. That’s my endorsement for him.”

The Steelers have only had three head coaches during the modern era. Tomlin’s tenure began after Hall of Fame coaches Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.