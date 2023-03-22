Mike Trout had time of his life ‘representing that USA on my chest’ at WBC

The World Baseball Classic was a resounding success even after the United States lost to Japan in Tuesday night’s championship game.

The game ended with two of Major League Baseball’s most marketable players — and teammates — squaring off in front of a raucous crowd in Miami, Florida.

Shohei Ohtani of Japan struck out Mike Trout of the United States, helping Japan to its third WBC title in five tournaments.

On Wednesday, Trout took to social media to share his appreciation for the experience.

“It’s hard to sum up into words what these last couple of weeks have meant to me,” Trout posted to Twitter. “I had the time of my life representing that USA on my chest! The energy was electric and made the WBC a moment I’ll always cherish. So thank you all so much. It was an honor to be your captain.”

Ohtani struck out Trout on a nasty 3-2 slider before he was mobbed by his teammates on the mound.

“He’s got nasty stuff,” Trout said, according to ESPN. “He’s throwing 101, 102. He threw me a good pitch at the end.

The game meant a lot to the players, with Ohtani giving an impassioned speech to his teammates prior to the WBC final.

“Let’s stop admiring them,” Ohtani told the team before the game, according to the Los Angeles Times. “If you admire them, you can’t surpass them. We came here to surpass them, to reach the top. For one day, let’s throw away our admiration for them and just think about winning.”

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the WBC will “100 percent” return in 2026.

