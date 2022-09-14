Mike Trout’s pursuit of consecutive home run record ends: ‘I just got to start a new streak’

Mike Trout’s seven-game home run streak came to an end on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Cleveland Guardians 3-1.

Trout came into the game riding a seven-game streak of hitting at least one home run. He fell just short of tying the mark. Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1987) all hit home runs in eight consecutive games. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto put together a seven-game streak last year and Kendrys Morales was the last American League player to have such a streak, done in 2018.

“My first three at-bats, I wasn’t [trying to hit a homer,] but my last at-bat I was. It’s just the nature of the thing, I guess. If I’m thinking home run, it’s not good. As you saw, I chased some pitches and was amped up too much. I just got to start a new streak, I guess.” Trout said, via MLB.com.

The Angels’ lone run came off the bat of Mickey Moniak in the third inning.

Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run off Angels pitcher Jose Suarez. Cleveland catcher Luke Maile was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Trout finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

The Angels superstar has 35 home runs and 69 RBI this season. He’s batting .277 with a .994 OPS.

He admitted the streak was on his mind.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve been thinking about it, for sure,” he said. “Everybody’s been texting me. You guys are asking me a bunch of questions. It’s kind of hard not to.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.