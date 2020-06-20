Milford PD Issue Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Man

Milford Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Seaford man. Police say 65 year old Louis Drouillard was seen around 7:30 Friday evening walking away from the Bayhealth Sussex Campus towards Wilkins Road. Drouillard is white, about 5’ 10” and 180 pounds with white or gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing an orange shirt and blue scrub hospital pants. Police have not been able to contact with him and there is concern for his safety and well-being. If you know where he is – contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.