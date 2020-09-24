Milford Police Issue Gold Alert For 23-Year-Old Man

Milford Police have issued a Gold Alert for a man who was last seen at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus late Wednesday night.

Police say 23-year-old Ian Truax was last seen walking eastbound away from the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Attempts to contact him have not been successful and police say there is a real concern for his safety and well-being.

If you think you have seen him you are asked to contact Milford Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Milford Police released this description of Ian Truax:

Truax is a white male with brown hair. He is approximately 5’07” and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.