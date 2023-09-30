Military helicopter crashes into power lines in Washington state, utility provider says

A military helicopter crashed Friday into high-voltage transmission lines in Washington state, officials said.

Grant PUD, a public utility provider, said power lines were down in the Columbia River and across State Route 243, which is closed. The company said the aircraft was a military helicopter, citing the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

