Milwaukee bar will now reward free drinks for every Jets win after Aaron Rodgers-themed promo

A Milwaukee bar has reversed its course on its original promo that had Green Bay Packers fans drink for free whenever the New York Jets lost.

They now are letting fans drink for free whenever the Jets, now led by Zach Wilson again, win.

“We’re hedging our bets, but we wanted to keep this going because we got so much attention heading into Monday’s game that we felt it was great – win or lose,” Ryan Cooke, the bar’s director of operations, said, via the New York Post.

Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee was packed for “Monday Night Football” as Aaron Rodgers began his new journey with the Jets. They were offering free drinks if Rodgers and the Jets lost.

So, when Rodgers went down after just four plays with what turned out to be a torn Achilles, ending his season abruptly, bar patrons started to run up their tabs. Facing a tough Buffalo Bills team with Wilson now at quarterback, everyone believed the Jets were going to lose.

But the Jets stunned everyone in the fourth quarter, taking a 16-13 lead that required a field goal by Tyler Bass of the Bills to send the game to overtime.

And what looked to be a free few rounds of drinks for Jack’s customers – they actually cheered when Rodgers walked off the field in the first quarter with trainers – turned into hefty bills that needed to be paid.

“It was like someone pulled the air out of the balloon,” Cooke said.

Wilson and the Jets will take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday and aim for their first 2-0 start since 2015.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.