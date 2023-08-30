Milwaukee man charged for striking, injuring officer with vehicle

A Milwaukee man has been charged for allegedly striking and injuring a police officer with a vehicle last week during an arrest outside a suburban hotel before the officer opened fire, authorities said.

Timothy Jinor-Riley, 20, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. He remained in custody Wednesday, Milwaukee County Jail booking records show.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday says members of a multiagency task force that included the FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department were trying to find Ramon Trujillo, 18, on Friday to arrest him on open warrants in three criminal cases.

Trujillo was seen near a Glendale hotel before offices spotted him walking to a car with Jinor-Riley and a third person before all three got into the car, with Jinor-Riley at the wheel.

Unmarked police cars then approached and one officer exited his vehicle, prompting Jinor-Riley to accelerate and strike the officer “pinning him against the undercover vehicle,” the complaint says.

The injured officer discharged his firearm three times, wounding Jinor-Riley and Trujillo, who were arrested after Jinor-Riley tried to drive away. The complaint doesn’t say whether the third person in the vehicle was arrested or faces charges.

The 31-year-old officer who was pinned by the car is recovering at a hospital and he will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues, police said.