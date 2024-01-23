Milwaukee man indicted in sex trafficking case used ‘Bin Laden’ alias: DOJ

A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of four counts of sex trafficking and said he used the alias “Bin Laden.”

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, on Friday, Jan. 19, Samuel Spencer was found guilty of four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking following a two-week trial in Milwaukee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin said the evidence presented at trial established that between 2005 and 2020, Spencer was a street-level drug dealer who used crack cocaine and heroin, along with false promises of a romantic relationship, to lure female victims to earn money for him by performing commercial sex acts in southeastern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and other Midwestern states.

Officials added that the victims testified Spencer took everything they earned, controlling them with severe physical violence, the threat of withholding drugs, isolation, and other forms of coercion to ensure they complied with his demands.

“The jury’s verdict in this case was the result of tireless work by federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as Mr. Spencer’s victims having the courage to give voice to the trauma they suffered,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and this case serves as another example of the fact that sex trafficking and labor trafficking can happen anywhere.”

Spencer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing has been set for May 16.