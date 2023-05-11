Milwaukee man second to be sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 fatal shooting in September.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that 26-year-old Bryell Bonds pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Bonds to life in prison, yet after he serves 30 years in prison, he could become eligible for extended supervision.

Another man, 25-year-old Santos Solier, was convicted by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide in February. In April, he, too, was sentenced to life in prison, though after 40 years he could become eligible for extended supervision.

WISCONSIN RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF OFFICERS FELONIOUSLY KILLED IN A SINGLE YEAR SINCE 1998

On March 29, 2021, police responded to reports of a dead body in an alley. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Investigators found 10 casings on the ground near the victim’s body, and surveillance footage captured nearby showed two men shot the victim, the news station reported.

The footage also showed Bonds and Solier talking with the victim, and after several minutes, the two men stepped back from the victim and extended their arms while each of them held a handgun.

WISCONSIN DEPUTY SHOT WHILE TENDING TO DUI SUSPECT WHO DROVE INTO A DITCH

A criminal complaint said the victim stood unarmed near an SUV before the two men fired their weapons and fled the scene in an SUV.

Investigators spoke to a woman captured on surveillance who was speaking with the men before the shooting. She told police she and the victim ran into Bonds and Solier at a bar, and that one of the suspects and the victim were arguing, though it never got violent.