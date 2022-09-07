Milwaukee manhunt over after alleged neighbor shooter dies, medical examiner says

The man accused of shooting his neighbors last month, killing one, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms.

Milwaukee police had been searching for Leslie Bost for weeks. Officers “were checking for a wanted subject” Tuesday who was “inside a residence when officers knocked and announced. Shortly after, officers heard a firearm discharge from inside the residence. The individual was located deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot,” FOX6 News Milwaukee reported.

Bost, 57, was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting that killed 82-year-old Shirley Mallory and injured three others happened Aug. 24. A subsequent house fire took place at the home next door, associated with suspected shooter Bost.

MILWAUKEE SHOOTING, FIRE LEAVE 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED: POLICE

WISCONSIN GOV. TONY EVERS CALLS FOR $2 BILLION INCREASE IN FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A warrant was issued for Bost’s arrest on Sept. 1, online court records showed.

Bost’s sister was at the Mallory home during the shooting but wasn’t injured due to hiding in a closet. She reportedly told investigators she didn’t have “any idea” why her brother would have shot at the group but called him a “private person who holds grudges for a long time.”