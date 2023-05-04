Milwaukee prosecutors allege crime ring members targeting mail carriers for special keys: reports

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, prosecutors say at least eight men alleged to be in an organized crime ring have been arrested for targeting mail carriers and stealing their mailbox keys, since at least October 2022.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that the eight men are accused of pulling guns on mail carriers, stealing their special keys, accessing mailboxes, snatching checks and cashing in on them.

The men have made off with thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.

Two men pulled a gun on a mail carrier in March, near 38th Street and Ruby Avenue, getting away with a mailbox key.

The two men, Abdi Abdi and Darrion Allison, had their first court appearances on Tuesday for charges of armed robbery and stealing mail.

Prosecutors claim 20-year-old Huria Abu is the ringleader of a five-person crew that has allegedly been robbing mail carriers in an investigation that goes back to October.

“Mr. Abu has been named the ringleader of the crew that has been going around and robbing mailmen, as well as stealing the mail and washing the checks,” Milwaukee assistant district attorney Brittany Kachingwe said.

The group’s operations span several months, with armed robberies and mail thefts across Milwaukee. There were three in March and two in April.

FOX 6 said mail carriers in the region have seen continuous threats.

In January, four people were indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross.

Prosecutors said surveillance showed two suspects followed Cross for about an hour on Dec. 9. One of the suspects approached Cross from behind before a gunshot was heard.

Last week, the news station reported, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint near N. 88th Street and W. Chambers Street.

Abdi, Allison and Abu were charged with armed robbery, while Abdi and Allison were also charged with theft of mail.

Bail for Abdi and Allison was set at $100,000 each, and Abu’s bail was set at $200,000.

Hussein Haji was charged on Feb. 2, 2023, with armed robbery and Jessie Cook was charged with the same crime on Jan. 31, 2023

Amauri Smith was charged with armed robbery on Nov. 27, 2022, and Kaperion Gatson and Anterian Williams were charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon.