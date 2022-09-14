Minivan that was stolen with 2-year-old inside retrieved in California

A minivan stolen with a 2-year-old boy inside was found with the child safe hours after it was taken Tuesday morning from outside a Southern California elementary school, authorities said.

The silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen at Charles G. Emery Elementary School in Buena Park at about 9:30 a.m., according to police.

The boy’s mother left the child in the back seat of the van, which was running, as she quickly dropped something off at the school for an older sibling, said Buena Park Police Sgt. Chad Weaver.

When she came back out, she saw the van driving away. Police issued an Amber Alert but canceled it 19 minutes later, the Orange County Register reported.

Officials announced around noon that the minivan and the boy had been found. Weaver said a passerby on the border spotted the vehicle parked without a driver, but saw the child inside and called police.

Authorities are searching for a male suspect believed to be about 40 years old, the Register said.