Minnesota cashier fatally impaled by golf club in brutal attack: police

After a nearly six-hour standoff, a suspect was arrested after killing a Minneapolis cashier by impelling him with a golf club, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Just before 1:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a business in the 200 block of Oak Grove St. in Minneapolis.

Upon arrival at the grocery store, officers said a 66-year-old man behind the counter was found with a golf club impaled through his torso, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

FIrst responders initiated immediate aid but despite life-saving measures, officers said the cashier succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers were able to track down the suspect to a nearby apartment unit after receiving information from a witness.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment as negotiators, the SWAT team, the drone unit, and the bomb squad from the Minneapolis Police Department responded.

After nearly six hours, officers say the suspect, age 44, was arrested without incident.

Investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the murder.

The identity of the cashier has yet to be released.