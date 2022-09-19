Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court documents obtained by FOX 9 Minneapolis say Daugherty allegedly left two threatening voicemails to a senator outside Minnesota on June 11. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

“You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day; can’t wait to kill ya,” the first message reportedly said.

“I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals,” the second voicemail said, according to court documents.

FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was “doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured,” the Star Tribune reported.

According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.