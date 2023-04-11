Minnesota police officer shot in Granite Falls while executing warrants on suspect for weapons, drug charges

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an “officer use of force incident” in Granite Falls Monday.

The Granite Falls Police Department said a multi-agency drug and gang task force was executing a knock-and-announce search warrant at approximately 4 p.m. on Bergeson Drive.

“The suspect was wanted for multiple felony warrants on weapons and drug charges,” police said.

“Upon entry into the residence, officers immediately took gunfire from someone inside,” the department said in a press release. “Officers returned fire and retreated outside where a single officer said he had been struck by a bullet. That officer was immediately transferred to Granite Falls Hospital while other officers secured the scene.”

After a 70-minute standoff, the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transferred and was being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail pending charges, the department said Monday.

The injured officer has since been treated and released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, but there is no further risk to the public, police said.

The Granite Falls Police Department said it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the officers’ use of force.

The department was assisted by more than a dozen other agencies, including the Cooperative Enforcement Effort (CEE) VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the Upper Sioux Community Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Lac Qui Parle Sheriff’s Office, the Montevideo Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmar Police Department, the Dawson/Boyd Police Department, the Granite Falls Ambulance, the Granite Falls Public Works, and the Yellow Medicine County Highway Department.

The West Central Tribune reported that police tape remained around the residence where the shooting occurred as of Monday evening. Before the suspect surrendered, the newspaper said more than a dozen squad vehicles from at least a half dozen area law enforcement agencies were seen responding Monday afternoon in Granite Falls. The outlet also said barricades were erected for a short time in at least one location a couple of blocks away from where the incident was centered, “and there were reports of an area SWAT team arriving to assist.”