Minnesota resident's Christmas light display shamed for 'harmful impact' to community in anonymous letter

“The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” the letter, shared by Crime Watch Minneapolis, reads. “We must do work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”
Home NEWS FOX NEWS NATIONAL Minnesota resident's Christmas light display shamed for 'harmful impact' to community in...