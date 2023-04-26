Minnesota teenager charged with murder after hitting 70-year-old man with stolen vehicle

A Minnesota teenager was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stealing a vehicle, listening to a song about murder, and hitting and killing a 70-year-old man.

St. Cloud, Minnesota police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian just after 8 p.m. April 21, near the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North.

According to court documents, 16-year-old Israel Muyaya Madimba called 911 and admitted he ran a person over with his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located a 70-year-old man who was unresponsive. Emergency crews transported the man to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

Police said Madimba was Mirandized before he admitted to stealing a vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash, after finding the vehicle’s key in a locker at the St. Cloud YMCA.

Madimba, court documents state, admitted that he saw the victim walking on the sidewalk and “decided to run him over.”

After making the decision, he told police, Madimba turned onto the sidewalk and started driving slowly behind the victim, but then accelerated the vehicle and struck him.

“The defendant admitted listening to a song about murder and then striking the unsuspecting victim,” court documents read.

Police said Madimba’s admissions allegedly match what was observed by witnesses.

Madimba appeared before a judge on the matter for the first time and the judge set his bail at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions, the Stearns County Prosecutor’s office said in a press release Monday.

He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and intentional second-degree murder.

The judge also ordered that the teenager undergo a mental evaluation to ensure he is fit to stand trial.

Until the mental evaluation is completed, all criminal proceedings are suspended and bail remains in place, the prosecutor’s office noted.