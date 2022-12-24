Minnesota’s Mall of America goes into lockdown amid reports of shooting: police
December 24, 2022/
The Mall of America in Minnesota was on lockdown Friday night amid reports of a shooting.
The Bloomington Police Department said officers and EMS personnel were on the scene. It said the mall was on lockdown and advised people to stay away from the area.
The department did not confirm if any shots were fired. The lockdown occurred two days before Christmas amid a bust shopping season.
Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities.
