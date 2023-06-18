Minor league baseball manager exits game through stands after ejection

The Midwest League is in full gear and Friday night’s game between the Lake County Captains and West Michigan Whitecaps got a bit heated and led to the ejection of both managers.

Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena and Captains manager Omir Santos were on the chopping block during the game. But it was Pena who went viral in the ninth inning for what he did after he was tossed.

West Michigan led Lake County, 4-3, in the top of the ninth inning. After a curveball that appeared to be low was called a strike, Pena was chirping from the third-base box and got ejected. Irate, he came down the line to give the umpire a piece of his mind.

Pena started to walk back toward his dugout when he did a 180 and walked across the grass behind the home plate umpire. He had a few more words for him. Instead of walking toward right field where he would be able to leave the stadium, Pena jumped over the wall that separates the fans from the field and walked up the stairs toward the concourse.

Pena played in the majors for five different teams from 2005 to 2016.

Lake County tied the game in the bottom of the inning. West Michigan put up four runs in the 10th but Lake County countered with five runs to win the game, 9-8. Over the course of the weekend, the two teams would split their series, 3-3.

The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and the Captains are affiliated with the Cleveland Guardians.