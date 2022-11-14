Missing California mother of two found dead, ex-husband in custody: police

The lifeless body of a missing California mother of two was found in a “remote area” Sunday – and her ex-husband has been arrested in connection to her murder, authorities said.

Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing Thursday after her sister, Emily Castillo, arrived at the home they share and found a “significant amount of blood,” according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Although Rachel had vanished, her personal belongings, including her cellphone, car keys and car, were still at the house, police said.

In a statement Sunday, authorities said Rachel had been found about 80 miles northeast of Simi Valley.

“Detectives located human remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley,” said police, adding that the medical examiner had identified the body as the missing mother.

Zarbab Ali, the father of her two sons, ages 2 and 5, was taken into custody.

“The primary suspect in this case, is Rachel’s ex-husband, 25-year-old City of Hawthorne resident, Zarbab Ali. Mr. Ali was arrested, this afternoon at his parent’s home in Victorville, in connection to Rachel’s homicide,” the statement said.

“This investigation has rapidly evolved over the past few days. This case is still under investigation and some details cannot be released due to legal and investigative reasons,” the statement added.

Ali had picked up the children from Rachel Castillo’s home Thursday morning, her mom, Robyn Castillo, told the Los Angeles Times.

Rachel was supposed to work remotely as a health care navigator for a social services agency the rest of the day, her mom said.

Court records show that Rachel initiated divorce proceedings this year.