Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey’s brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old

The family of a Colorado teenager who has been missing for more than a week is pleading with police and the public to bring more attention to the case.

Even deceased JonBenet Ramsey’s half-brother, John Ramsey, pressed the Boulder Police Department (BPD) — which has been handling JonBenet’s murder case since 1996 — in a Friday tweet to look into 14-year-old Chloe Campbell’s disappearance.

“Damnit @boulderpolice get off your ass and find this child!” Ramsey tweeted. “Have you ever met a 14yr old kid [sic]? Not usually trusted to make sound rational decisions.”

Ramsey also shared a poster for the missing teenager, who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen near Boulder High School and was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, according to the poster.

JONBENET RAMSEY CASE: FATHER REMEMBERS ‘DADDY’S GIRL’ ON WHAT WOULD BE HER 32ND BIRTHDAY

Campbell’s family has been giving daily updates on the 14-year-old’s whereabouts on a public Google Doc page.

JONBENET RAMSEY CASE: FATHER TO PURSUE LEGAL ACTION IF COLORADO IGNORES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT DNA TESTING

“Chloe’s family wants to thank you all for the outpouring of support and outreach as we continue to look for her. As of the time of this writing, Chloe is still not safe,” the document updated on Saturday states. “Her whereabouts are still unknown to authorities or her family and we believe her to be critically at-risk due to a number of factors.”

Her family believes, based on what they have heard from the teenager’s friends, that “she may be with someone (or several people) who are men, or older boys, who could be involved with drug dealing and who may have violent criminal records,” the Google Doc states.

JONBENET RAMSEY COLD CASE: DNA EXPERT EXPLAINS HOW MYSTERY MIGHT BE SOLVED IN SHORT ORDER

Campbell’s family also believes there may be other kids who may know where the 14-year-old is or how to reach her but are withholding information from law enforcement.

BPD apparently classified Campbell as a “runaway” rather than a missing person, according to her family.

“[L]aw enforcement and school authorities may have inadvertently downplayed the true critical nature of the case, which has caused much angst to her family and the community,” her family wrote. “The family is working collaboratively with the authorities to get the case the proper designation given additional risk factors and has retained private investigation resources in the interim to continue investigating leads.”

Her family is asking anyone with information about Campbell’s disappearance to contact The Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333, option 8, and reference case No. 22-9868 or Chloe’s full name. Tipsters can also contact her family via voice or text at 720-507-7379.

Anonymous tipsters can contact 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), press No. 1, and refer to report No. 146-2673.