Missing Florida woman Nicole Baldwin’s search party volunteer raided by police: report

The home of a volunteer who organized searches for missing woman Nicole Baldwin was raided by police last week, according to a local news report.

Terri Rogers led several searches across Lake County in central Florida for Baldwin, who hasn’t been seen since she left her home on Nov. 2 without her belongings.

Last Friday, the Mount Dora Police Department executed a search warrant on Rogers’ home and confiscated several electronic devices, according to News 6 Orlando.

“As soon as I opened my door, they all just flooded in,” Rogers told the local news outlet. “I’ve not done anything wrong. All I’ve done was given my time, and my emotions, and my heart and soul for looking for Nicole.”

The Mount Dora Police Department confirmed the raid in a statement.

“On Friday, January 19th, the Mount Dora Police Department executed an investigative search warrant related to the continued search for missing person Nicole Baldwin. The status of the investigation is ongoing.”

Rogers, who has said she doesn’t know Baldwin, told News 6 that police believe she’s withholding information. She explained the situation is eerily similar to one that she went through in her own family.

“My niece disappeared going on eight months in a very similar situation out of Polk County, and her name was Tonya Whipp,” Rogers told News 6.

Baldwin, a 41-year-old mom of three, was last seen by her daughter on Nov. 2, when police said she left her home without her purse, wallet, car and Apple Watch, and never returned.

Her missing person case took a peculiar turn in December, when police investigated her husband, Brett Baldwin, and allegedly found 31 images of child sex abuse on his phone seized during the investigation.

Brett was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 14 and charged in federal court with possession of obscene material.

The federal charge is unrelated to his wife’s missing person case, and is being handled by Homeland Security.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for any information that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.