Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to ‘specific dumpster,’ portion of landfill

Thirteen days after Georgia toddler Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Savannah home, police officials said Tuesday they had reason to believe the baby’s body was discarded in a “specific dumpster” and transported to a local landfill by “regular means.”

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters on Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon” when they recently began searching the Waste Management landfill located in the county. Hadley was joined by FBI Savannah Senior Supervisory Special Agent Will Clark.

“We did not want to end up at this point, but the evidence has taken us here. We are not just randomly searching this landfill. We have evidence, specific evidence, that leads us to this large property,” Clark said. He later added: “We’re not searching the whole landfill. We have a specific area where we are focused.”

Clark said the evidence had led investigators to the landfill, and officials had spent several days planning for the search effort. He added that the FBI had brought in specialists from Quantico, Virginia, and Atlanta, as well as “all” of the agency’s personnel from the Savannah area.

Asked during the press conference whether investigators believed Quinton was taken to the landfill, or if his body was “thrown in the trash” and then ended up at the landfill, Hadley responded: “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means.”

Quinton was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, inside his family’s house on Buckhalter Road in Savannah. The residence is a large, yellow-colored, two-story home with a fence-in yard and includes a pool. The child reportedly lived there with his brother, his maternal grandparents, his mother and her boyfriend.

The boy’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, called police around 9:40 a.m. and said her son was not inside their home, police officials stated. The toddler was allegedly last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday, when he was wearing a Sesame Street shirt and black bottoms.

Local news station WCJL reported that Simon told a police dispatcher that she awoke to find “her door was open,” and her son missing. She allegedly said Quinton was “unable to open a door” and that she thought “someone came in and took him.”

On Thursday, Chatham County Police identified Quinton’s mother as “the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.“

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to call 912-667-3134.