Missing in Mexico: FBI offers reward for information on kidnapped California woman

The FBI on Thursday announced a $40,000 reward for information on the disappearance of a California woman who was kidnapped last year in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba, 29, a U.S. citizen who was born in Mexico, has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022. Barba was kidnaped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, while walking home from work with her dog, the FBI said.

She was allegedly forced into a van while on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE, according to a Facebook group advocating for her return.

The group – “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” — has urged its members to call U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., on behalf of De Leon’s family, asking the members of Congress to work with the State Department to assist in the search for the woman.

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas,” a State Department spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital in response to a request for comment regarding De Leon’s disappearance. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State.”

The reward offer comes amid a series of incidents in which Americans have been killed or gone missing in Mexico in recent weeks. Two South Carolina residents were shot and killed after crossing into Matamoros from Texas earlier this month.

Two others they were with were injured when gunmen opened fire as they crossed the border. Three women from Texas also recently went missing in the country after crossing the border to sell clothes at a flea market.