Missing Maryland teen’s skeletal remains found in woods; police investigating as homicide

Skeletal remains of a Maryland teen who went missing in September were discovered in a wooded area last week, and investigators are now hunting for her killer, authorities said Monday.

The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Tacoma Park, the Prince George’s County Police Department said. Tacoma Park is located about 10 miles west of Greenbelt.

The medical examiner confirmed the victim’s identity over the weekend and an autopsy ruled the manner of death a homicide.

No further information about the death of Diaz-Santos was immediately released.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Franklin Park in Greenbelt to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 22, the Greenbelt Police Department previously said.

Greenbelt police released a flyer on Oct. 11 with information about the missing teen.

Dr. Portia Barnes, the principal at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, sent a letter to families on Monday informing them of Santos-Diaz’s death, FOX5 DC reported.

“For those of you who knew Rosa, we ask that you remember and celebrate her life,” the letter read, in part. “For those of you who did not know Rosa, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding. It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person.”

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in the homicide.

Authorities asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at 301-516-2512.