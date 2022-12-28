Missing Michigan doctor found dead in icy pond near his home

A doctor from Jackson, Michigan, who went missing last week, was found dead in a frozen pond on a property near his home Tuesday.

Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, detectives were able to access Dr. Payan’s home video camera system.

The video showed the missing doctor leave his home on foot Thursday afternoon.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the property involving K-9s, drones and officers on foot. After nothing was found on land, holes were cut in the ice on a nearby pond.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT: CO-LEADER GETS 16 YEARS IN PRISON

Divers then located Dr. Payan’s body under the ice. Detectives said they believed Dr. Payan was dead before he was ever reported missing due to the weather conditions and the fact that he was in the water.

“Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends,” the department of public safety said.

MAN FLEEING SUBURBAN DETROIT POLICE CRASHES CAR, KILLS 1

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing.

It is unclear exactly how or why Dr. Payan ended up in the pond.

According to Henry Ford Health’s website, Dr. Payan specialized in psychiatry and attended Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.