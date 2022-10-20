Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, prosecutor says

PRINCETON, N.J. – Police have recovered a body in the search for missing Princeton University scholarship student Misrach Ewunetie, six days after she vanished on her way home from an event.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall dorm building around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, according to authorities. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday afternoon that an employee discovered her body “outside on the Facilities grounds” near the tennis courts.

“There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” prosecutors said in a statement. However, an autopsy will be performed.

She was last seen alive hours after the school’s Terrace Club had a live music event at which she volunteered for “housekeeping tasks,” the club’s leader Alexander Moravcsik told Fox News Digital Thursday. Another student had canceled, opening up the spot which Ewunetie volunteered to cover, he said.

In a statement, the school’s Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun called Ewunetie’s death an “unthinkable tragedy.”

“Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her,” she said. “We are planning an opportunity for students to join together and remember Misrach. Information about the gathering will be shared separately when details are known.”

The Terrace Club’s student leadership said earlier that “the entire Terrace community is sending our love and support to Misrach’s family during this extraordinarily difficult and uncertain time.”

“After the club had closed and all of the duty responsibilities had been fulfilled, Misrach—as well as the other members on duty—left for the night,” Moravcsik added.

A university spokeswoman on Thursday shared a message from W. Rochelle Calhoun, vice president for campus life, who wrote that Ewunetie’s family contacted the school’s Department of Public Safety on Sunday night.

The family reported “they had not heard from her in several days,” and asked that officers perform a wellness check, Calhoun wrote.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Newark Field Office told Fox News Digital that agents had been in touch with state and local partners and was “standing by, ready to assist.”

Ewunetie was from Euclid, Ohio.

A LinkedIn profile that appeared to belong to the missing woman paints the picture of a rising star who spent two summers as a business analyst for McKinsey & Company in Ohio. She attended Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland and received a full scholarship to the prestigious Ivy League school, the high school proudly announced in 2020.

Ewunetie also attended an eight-week summer program at Stanford University, her LinkedIn shows, and held an internship with Bank of America the summer before her freshman year.

Photographs captured on Thursday morning show Princeton Department of Public Safety and fire personnel searching Carnegie Lake near the Class of 1887 Boathouse located on campus – just one-half mile from Scully Hall. A DPS guard at the scene confirmed the presence was related to the search for Ewunetie, but denied that any discoveries had been made.

The university notified students on Thursday that they would likely be seeing an increased police presence on campus as the search for Ewunetie continued.

Police are urging anyone with information in the case to contact the Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

Fox News Digital’s Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.