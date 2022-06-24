Missing Sailing Couple Located Off Chincoteague

The search is over for two boaters who were reported overdue this week when they did not return to Hampton, Virginia.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia to inform them that they were safe and en route to Hampton. They were about 80 miles east of Chincoteague Friday.

The pair reportedly were struck by lightning while sailing through inclement weather. They rigged a spare sail to get moving.

“We are extremely happy to learn Yanni and Dale are found and are safe,” Fifth District Command Center Operations Unit Watchstander James Cifers said. “It is truly wonderful the pair will be reunited with their friends and family soon.”

The two mariners are not in distress and have not requested Coast Guard assistance.

Nikopoulos and Jones departed from Hampton, Virginia June 8th for the Azores. They reported to Jones’ daughter June 13th that heavy weather had damaged their vessel and they were headed back to Virginia at that time. For days, no communications were received.