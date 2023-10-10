Missing songwriter who worked with Katy Perry found alive after months-long saga

A Beverly Hills musician who co-wrote a Katy Perry song was found alive late last week after she disappeared over the summer.

No one had heard from Camela Leierth-Segura, who co-wrote “Walking on Air” with Perry, since June 29, and her car was last seen on a police camera leaving Beverly Hills, California, on June 30.

Her friend, Liz Montgomery, said on Friday, “Camela has been found, and she is safe.”

“We would like to thank everyone for your support, we would not have found her without the public’s assistance. I can’t offer anymore details, but thank you!” Montgomery posted on Instagram.

Beverly Hills police told Fox News Digital in an email on Monday that “an anonymous source” reported seeing Leierth-Segura in the city of Santa Monica.

“The BHPD (Beverly Hills Police Department) Watch Commander requested the Santa Monica Police Department follow up,” Beverly Hills police said. “After SMPD (Santa Monica Police Department) contacted Camela Segura, she informed them that she was not in distress and did not want any police services.”

Another friend, Cecilia Foss, also took to Instagram to announce the good news that Leierth-Segura was found alive.

“Her family has asked for privacy and I can’t share any of the details, but she is safe now,” Foss wrote on Instagram, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Thank you to everyone who helped looking (sic) for her and shared her story, and to the Beverly Hills Police Department for doing an incredible job finder her.”

Her disappearance scared her friends, including Montgomery, who said in a previous interview with Fox News Digital that she “could be anywhere.”

She vanished during a tumultuous time in her life and was “in a vulnerable state,” Montgomery said. Her phone was going straight to voicemail.

The musician was evicted around the same time she was reported missing and had been struggling to pay rent, according to her friend, who said Leierth-Segura’s silver 2010 Ford Fusion, along with her 19-year-old black cat, which “is like her baby,” were also missing.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; COVID definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Montgomery told the LA Times. “And there was no money coming in.”