Missing South Carolina woman’s ex charged with murder of current girlfriend, baby

A South Carolina man charged with murder in the recent deaths of his girlfriend and their newborn baby is also the ex-boyfriend of a woman who went missing in 2020.

Greenville County authorities on Thursday charged Tyler Wilkins, 22, with murder, child abuse, child neglect and kidnapping in connection with the most recent crime.

Wilkins has a slew of pending charges, including an attempted murder charge from 2021. He posted a bond of over $4,000 and was released in January, according to county records.

Mary Tucker, the stepmother of missing 21-year-old Jorden Nebling, said Wilkins had a romantic history with Nebling. The young woman vanished without a trace on Oct. 10, 2020, when she was 19.

Wilkins picked up Nebling in Traveler’s Rest after her car broke down on the day she went missing, Tucker previously told Fox News Digital. Wilkins told investigators that he and Nebling had gotten in a fight after he had driven her to his place, at which point she had left, and no one has heard from her since.

“In my heart, I think he did something to her. He had a history of being abusive. … And police have searched his property. I know that they dug up a concrete pad in the driveway that he had recently put down close to when she went missing. And I know that the police focused a lot on talking to him. But unfortunately, Travelers — this is a very, very remote area,” Tucker said, adding that the town has a lot of “undeveloped” land where anybody could hide signs of a crime.

Greenville County deputies on Wednesday evening responded to reports of a missing woman on Saw Mill Road. Upon arrival, they located deceased Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and her newborn child, also dead, according to an arrest warrants obtained by FOX Carolina.

Wilkins is accused of trapping Winchester in her home and assaulting her, causing blunt force trauma to her head and neck, killing her. He is also accused of neglecting the newborn baby after allegedly killing the child’s mother, FOX Carolina reported.

Wilkins’ other priors include aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon, domestic violence and other charges. Most recently, he was charged with possession of stolen goods in February, and he posted bond in April, according to Greenville County.

Wilkins has not been charged with any crimes in connection to Nebling’s disappearance.

Nebling is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her left forearm that reads, “Live free.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the missing woman to contact 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.