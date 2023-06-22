Missing sub nears critical deadline, American detained in Russia learns appeal fate and more top headlines

RACE AGAINST TIME - Missing sub nears critical deadline when oxygen was projected to run out. Continue reading …

AMERICAN DETAINED – WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s appeal denied by Russian court. Continue reading …

‘BASELESS DISTORTIONS’ – Adam Schiff censured by House for ‘false’ allegations on Trump-Russia collusion. Continue reading …

KILL SWITCH - Unhappy AI could lead to ‘hostile’ superintelligence, Tech CEO claims. Continue reading …

FORGET REGULATION – This dominant force can tame AI better than politicians, writes Neil Chilson. Continue reading …

–

REGULATING TECHNOLOGY – Congress is ‘behind’ on AI’s rapid development, GOP rep warns. Continue reading …

STATE EXODUS – Ron DeSantis roasts Gavin Newsom as California residents flee: ‘People vote with their feet.’ Continue reading …

PUSHING FORWARD – Biden’s $400B student loan handout is safe for now, survives GOP fight to kill it. Continue reading …

YOUNGKIN’S SWEEP – All 10 GOP candidates endorsed by the Virginia governor won their contested primaries. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘IT’S SCARY’ – Joy Behar points finger for missing Titanic sub crisis: ‘That’s the irony of it.’ Continue reading …

‘BACK OFF!’ – MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill flips out over Republicans investigating Bidens. Continue reading …

CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE – Anti-woke movie guide site gives conservatives alternative to ‘Rotten Tomatoes.’ Continue reading …

‘YOU’RE NOT ANSWERING’ – Ted Cruz spars with civil rights org leader over physical differences between men and women. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Durham didn’t seek justice. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Schiff has been formally censured by the House of Representatives. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – We cannot ‘rely on China’ for our essentials. Continue reading …

‘JESUS TOLD ME TO WRITE THAT’ - High school valedictorian who gave faith-filled speech reveals motivation. Continue reading …

DATA & ANALYTICS BOSS – JPMorgan Chase names new head of AI unit. Continue reading …

MCCARTHY RETURNS - Durham hearing Democrats bring back these awful Capitol Hill memories, writes Jonathan Turley. Continue reading …

‘REACTION SO EXTREME’ – Ohio moms react to ‘vicious’ school reporting them to FBI after complaints about critical race theory. Continue reading …

THAT LOVIN’ FEELING – Tom Cruise’s red carpet interactions reveal actor’s potential celebrity interests. Continue reading …

WATCH: FOOD IS FUN: Javin, a 15-year-old Asian small-clawed otter who lives at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, is caught playing with his mealworm dinner before eating it. See the adorable video! See video …

WATCH: Schiff will go down in history for exploiting his position: Rep Anna Paulina Luna. See video …

WATCH: Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.