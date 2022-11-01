Missing Tennessee teen turns up dead, 63-year-old man faces murder rap

A Tennessee man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old teenager who went missing last week, official announced Monday.

Charles “Chuck” Carter, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Olivia Daryl Taylor, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a press release.

Taylor’s parents reported her missing Wednesday at about 7 p.m. – the same evening that Carter was first arrested on one count of aggravated statutory rape.

12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGED IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

The next day, Putnam County Road Department workers found Taylor’s body in a wooded area near Highway 70, east of Cookeville, authorities said.

SEX OFFENDER WHO RAPED, MURDERED TEEN SAYS ‘I WAS A MONSTER’ AS HE GETS LIFE

Carter allegedly admitted to investigators that he had “delivered and provided illegal narcotics to Taylor which caused her death,” according to the release.

Investigators believe Taylor died of a fentanyl overdose but are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

“This tragic event is another example of what illegal drugs coming across our border into our country is doing to our nation,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. “Last year, there were over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl related overdoses.”