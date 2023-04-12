Missing Texas woman found alive in submerged car, pulled to safety from lake

A missing Texas woman was found alive and pulled to safety from a Jeep that was submerged in a lake.

A fisherman on Lake O’ The Pines in southwest Marion County, Texas, spotted the top of the Jeep poking out of the water on Friday and called police.

The fisherman told dispatchers that the Jeep was about 40 feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

“As the Jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A salvage job quickly became a rescue.

The wrecker service, fisherman and deputies worked together to free the woman from the Jeep, and EMS treated her while they rushed her to a hospital.

The woman hasn’t been named, but the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said she was listed as a missing person from the Longview Police Department, which is about 30 miles south of the lake.

Longview police told NPR that the woman had been reported missing around 12:35 a.m. Friday, but it’s not clear when the Jeep went into the water.

“We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water,” Capt. Chuck Rogers, an investigator at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, told NPR. And that’s just one of several questions that remain unanswered about the unusual case.

“Given the details of this case, we are unable to release any information at this time,” Melissa Dobbs, a records administrator at the Longview Police Department, told NPR.

Police had not released any other information as of Wednesday morning.