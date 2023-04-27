Mississippi escaped inmate spotted at Houston-area gas station, police say

One of four prisoners who escaped over the weekend from a Mississippi jail was spotted Wednesday morning at a Houston-area gas station, authorities said.

An image from surveillance footage shared by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones in Mississippi shows 51-year-old Jerry Raynes in a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, about 10 miles west of Houston.

Jones said a stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered. It was not clear whether Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

The sighting came hours after one of the other escaped inmates, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, is believed to have been killed after barricading himself in a home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies.

Investigators believe Arrington perished inside the home, setting it ablaze after shooting a deputy in the leg. He is suspected of killing Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, of Simpson County and stealing his red pickup truck.

Raynes and Arrington were among two other men who broke out over the weekend from the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi. The two other men were Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison. The four men had been incarcerated for a range of felony charges, most involving theft.

Raynes has a previous history of escape and multiple individuals – some who were recently brought in to the Raymond Detention Center – have ties to the area.

A search remains underway for Raynes, Casey, and Grayson. Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Hinds County Sheriff Office for updates in the case.

Fox News’ Julia Musto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.