Mississippi man accused of shooting state trooper arrested by US Marshals, charged with attempted murder

A man in Mississippi who allegedly shot a state trooper Tuesday morning was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr. shot one of its troopers in the arm at around 7 a.m. in Bolivar County along U.S. Highway 61.

A “Blue Alert” was issued out after the incident and at least three emergency alert notifications were sent throughout portions of the state.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a statement after the trooper was shot that the suspect is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Self Jr. was arrested at a Brandon, Mississippi, apartment complex, according to a statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

He is initially being charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, but more charges are anticipated, the statement reads.

The Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident.

Officials say that the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a “full recovery.”