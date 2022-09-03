Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who worked for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a “crime of opportunity” and was not likely involved in a “major security breach.”

“We do anticipate that the federal government will proceed with federal charges in the very near future,” Quaka said.

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI PILOT WHO THREATENED TO RAM PLANE INTO WALMART IS DOWN, IN CUSTODY

Patterson worked for Tupelo Aviation for 10 years and most recently served as a “lineman” refueling aircraft.

“We do know that that aircraft was fully fueled the night before,” Quaka said, though he did not specify if Patterson personally filled the aircraft or if his theft and subsequent threats were previously planned.

Patterson, who stole a Beechcraft King Air C90 twin-engine airplane from the Tupelo airport at 5:08 am, is not believed to have a pilots license but is known to have received “some flight instruction” – thought the extent of his training is still unclear.

“The pilot [Patterson] did not have experience to land an aircraft. A private pilot assisted us” Quaka said, noting that negotiators made contact with Patterson off and on throughout the flight.

ROGUE PILOT IN CUSTODY AFTER CRASH LANDING NORTH OF TUPELO, MS

Patterson was being directed to land at one point before he aborted the descent and took off northeast towards Benton County, roughly 60 miles from Tupelo, at which point authorities lost contact with him.

“At 10:12 am our negotiator re-established contact with the pilot. The pilot confirmed he had landed in a field, and he was uninjured,” the police chief said.

Patterson is being transferred from Benton County, where he was taken into custody, to Tupelo where he will be charged.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan thanked all authorities involved in the incident and said it required communication and the participation of not only local police, fire departments and airport authorities but the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s office, the Federal Aviation Administration and Homeland Security.

“In a situation like this communication is key,” Jordan told reporters. “The suspect is in custody. He will get the help he needs as far as whatever he’s dealing with.”

The investigation remains ongoing and the motive behind the crime remains unclear.