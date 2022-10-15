Mississippi police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody

A western Mississippi town is mourning the loss of a police officer after she was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Greenville police Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday afternoon while responding to a shooting near the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Mississippi Highway 1, according to WLOX in Biloxi.

Few details have been released about the incident, but news outlets in the area said the suspect who killed Stewart also shot a man in the head and a woman in the foot.

The suspect was also injured during the incident and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. That person remains in the custody of Mississippi authorities.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons released the following statement on the tragedy late Tuesday night:

“I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Several people were injured by gunshots, including an investigator with the Greenville Police Department who has unfortunately passed away as a result of the incident. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer, and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time.”

On Facebook, police Chief Marcus Turner stated the entire community is mourning the loss of Stewart, and said they must stand together during these trying times.

“Our hearts are heavy as we remember the great times we’ve shared with such an impressionable and remarkable young woman, who gave her all until the end,” Turner wrote in a lengthy statement on social media. “Our department is a very close-knit, family-oriented department that will continue to hold strong together and for the service of our community.”

To honor Stewart, the city held a prayer breakfast Wednesday morning to pray for her family and co-workers, other first responders, and the community in general.

“Myiesha Stewart was a true definition of dedication, commitment and resilience,” the city posted on Facebook. “We all stand together to support the family of our fallen officer.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell also offered condolences to Stewart’s loved ones and the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville police announced funeral arrangements for their “fallen hero” Friday on Facebook.

Public visitation is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by law enforcement visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A “Sea of Blue” procession will ride through Greenville following the law enforcement visitation.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.

All services will take place at the Washington County Convention Center in Greenville.

The fallen detective is survived by her 3-year-old son and her parents.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Stewart’s son with future needs.