Mississippi police officer killed while responding to hostage situation, another injured

A Mississippi police officer was killed on Thursday and another was injured while responding to a reported hostage situation.

The incident happened during the early morning hours Thursday in Brandon, Mississippi, when officers received a call regarding a possible hostage situation, according to a spokesperson from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

When attempting to enter the house, an officer from the Madison Police Department was shot and killed. Another officer with the Brandon Police Department was also shot, but is in stable condition.

The suspect initially remained inside the home barricaded, but was later killed.

According to WLBT, the Brandon Police Department said the situation was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The man initially took the woman hostage and barricaded himself, according to the report, stating that the woman was later released.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.