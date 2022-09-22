Mississippi police officer saves choking baby

A police officer in Mississippi saved a baby who was choking and couldn’t breathe.

The incident happened in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 15 when police responded to a 911 call of an infant “not being able to breathe.”

Officer Ortiz with the Oxford Police Department “observed that [the infant] appeared to be choking” and took “lifesaving measures” to save the baby.

The officer was able to successfully remove the object that was in the infant’s throat, and the baby was able to breathe again.

According to officials, the baby was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation but is doing okay.

“We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty,” the Oxford Police Department tweeted.