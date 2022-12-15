Mississippi police officers killed responding to welfare check at motel, female shooter also died, cops say

Two Mississippi police officers were shot and killed Wednesday while responding to a welfare check and the woman suspected of opening fire on authorities also died.

Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked car with an underage girl in the parking lot of a Motel 6 when Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said.

The officers spoke with Anderson for 30 minutes, during which a child protective services official was called. At some point, Anderson opened fire on the officers, striking them both, authorities said.

Robin died in the parking lot. Estorffe was taken to a hospital where he died. Anderson died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz.

Authorities did not say what happened to the girl inside the parked vehicle.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They are the thin blue line.”

Police said more information would be released at a Thursday morning news conference.